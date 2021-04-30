Proactis SA Financial Information 6m 01 21

English French

Proactis SA announces financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2021

Paris – 30 April 2021 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ending 31 January 2021, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

€ Million 6 month period ended 31 January 2020 6 month period ended 31 January 2021 Revenue 6.2 5.5 EBITDA (*) 1.0 0.6 Net Earnings - (0.7) Operating Cashflow 1.2 (0.2) Cash 1.0 0.8 (*) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.

Accounts for the 6 months to 31 January 2021 have been reviewed by auditors and were approved by the Proactis SA Board of Directors on 22 April 2021.

Revenue in the 6 months to 31 January 2021 was €5.5m, 10% lower than the period to 31 January 2020. As previously communicated in February, this is principally due to the non-renewal of contracts incorporating third party software or contract value decrease due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software in previous years.

The reduction in EBITDA (*) from €1.0m in the 6 months to 31 January 2020 to €0.6m in the 6 months to 31 January 2021 reflects the reduction in revenue as noted above.

At 31 January 2021 the cash position was of €0.8m; lower than the position recorded on 31 July 2020 (€1.6m).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Nationwide, Michelin and Henkel

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manilla.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



