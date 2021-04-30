Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
A total of 59,353,231 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.88% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|% of
Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% of Votes
Withheld
|Douglas Arnell
|45,465,979
|76.60%
|13,887,252
|23.40%
|James Bertram
|45,436,303
|76.55%
|13,916,928
|23.45%
|Phillip Cook
|44,609,008
|75.16%
|14,744,233
|24.84%
|Paul Dobson
|45,462,794
|76.60%
|13,890,437
|23.40%
|John Floren
|45,463,084
|76.60%
|13,890,147
|23.40%
|Maureen Howe
|45,219,698
|76.19%
|14,133,533
|23.81%
|Robert Kostelnik
|44,116,972
|74.33%
|15,236,259
|25.67%
|Leslie O’Donoghue
|58,934,995
|99.30%
|418,236
|0.70%
|Kevin Rodgers
|59,020,778
|99.44%
|332,453
|0.56%
|Margaret Walker
|44,225,323
|74.51%
|15,127,908
|25.49%
|Benita Warmbold
|44,852,345
|75.57%
|14,500,886
|24.43%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.
Votes For (percent): 72.97%
Votes Withheld (percent): 27.03%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 4, 2021 was approved.
Votes For (percent): 75.72%
Votes Against (percent): 24.28%
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.
For further information, contact:
Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851
www.methanex.com