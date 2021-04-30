Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 59,353,231 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 77.88% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Votes For % of

Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Douglas Arnell 45,465,979 76.60% 13,887,252 23.40% James Bertram 45,436,303 76.55% 13,916,928 23.45% Phillip Cook 44,609,008 75.16% 14,744,233 24.84% Paul Dobson 45,462,794 76.60% 13,890,437 23.40% John Floren 45,463,084 76.60% 13,890,147 23.40% Maureen Howe 45,219,698 76.19% 14,133,533 23.81% Robert Kostelnik 44,116,972 74.33% 15,236,259 25.67% Leslie O’Donoghue 58,934,995 99.30% 418,236 0.70% Kevin Rodgers 59,020,778 99.44% 332,453 0.56% Margaret Walker 44,225,323 74.51% 15,127,908 25.49% Benita Warmbold 44,852,345 75.57% 14,500,886 24.43%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 72.97%

Votes Withheld (percent): 27.03%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 4, 2021 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 75.72%

Votes Against (percent): 24.28%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

