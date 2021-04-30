Financial Advisors & Brokers - Have You Been Denied Deferred Compensation As A Participant In A Performance Award Contribution Deferral Plan?

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action claims on behalf of financial advisors and brokers who participated in a performance award contribution deferral plan and were denied deferred compensation.



If You Served As A Financial Advisor Or Broker And Were Denied Deferred Compensation, You May Have Claims Under The Employee Retirement Income Security Act Of 1974, 29 U.S.C. § 1001, et seq. (“ERISA”), For The Failure Of Your Employer To Pay The Required Deferred Compensation.

If You Have Questions Or Concerns About Kehoe Law Firm’s Class Action Investigation Or Potential Claims, Please Contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804 myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.



