Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Group”)

30 April 2021

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBEN BAXTER
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF (A) ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN; AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL73,975 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
NIL6,967 DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		Nil – TOTAL OF 80,942 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)Date of the transaction2021-04-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional InformationGRANT OF (A) RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS, IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND, IN THE CASE OF THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS, THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMICHAEL CARVILL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMANAGING DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF (A) ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN; AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL120,066 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
NIL13,864 DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		Nil – TOTAL OF 133,930 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)Date of the transaction2021-04-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional InformationGRANT OF (A) RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS, IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND, IN THE CASE OF THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS, THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTONY MCCLUSKEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF (A) ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN; AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL79,239 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
NIL7,393 DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		Nil – TOTAL OF 86,632 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)Date of the transaction2021-04-28
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional InformationGRANT OF (A) RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS AND (B) DEFERRED BONUS AWARDS, IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND, IN THE CASE OF THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS, THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.