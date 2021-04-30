French English

SYNERGIE announces

the publication of

2020 Financial Report

Paris, 30 April 2021: SYNERGIE announces that the 2020 Financial Report is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 750 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2020 consolidated turnover of €2,190.3 million, including 55% abroad. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.

EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG

Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP

www.synergie.com

11 avenue du Colonel Bonnet – 75 016 PARIS

SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

