Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2020

2020 Annual Report of Silvano Fashion Group AS

At its meeting held on 22 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2020 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.



The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2020 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com .

