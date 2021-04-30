MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Files Form 12b-25

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, “MEDIROM”), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, providing the Company a 15-day extension of the due date for filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”).



The Company has been unable to file its Annual Report on the Form 20-F within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense. The Company is still in process of compiling certain required information to complete the Form 20-F. As a result, the Company requires additional time to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements and other disclosures in the Form 20-F. The Company plans to file its Form 20-F promptly within the extension period of 15 calendar days.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 303 (as of March 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav®", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker®". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.

