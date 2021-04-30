Urbanimmersive Announce a Change on its Board of Directors

English French

SAINT-HUBERT, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) announced today that Mr. Scott Felsenthal has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately, to be able to devote further time and focus to his business as he recently transitioned to its CEO.



“The last several years for Urbanimmersive have truly been transformational for the business and I am honored to have been able to play a role in the Company’s continued journey. Ghislain and Simon have positioned the Company perfectly for the continued strong demand and opportunities in front of them and I step down with a very high level of confidence in Urbanimmersive's future. I will remain a trusted friend and significant and active shareholder of the Company and will still be happy to help if and when needed in the future", stated Mr. Felsenthal.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and all our employees, we want to thank Scott for his strong contribution, commitment and support as a Board member over the years. We also wish him all the success in his new role as CEO of Whitmor to whom he will dedicate all his time and passion”, stated Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive.

The Company will continue to work in identifying suitable candidates to appoint on its Board of Directors.

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

