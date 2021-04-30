Wilmington Announces Audiocast of Annual General and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) today announces that it will make available an audiocast feed of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders that will be held on May 5, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Calgary time). The details of the audiocast are provided below.



Dial in number: +1 647 558 0588

Passcode: 626850

Meeting ID: 873 5384 4278fs

Shareholders should note that while the audiocast will allow a shareholder to listen to the proceedings of the Annual General and Special Meeting, the audiocast will not allow for shareholder participation or voting. Shareholders wishing to vote at the Annual General and Special Meeting may do so in person at the meeting or by submitting their proxy as described in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2021 and available on the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian investment and asset management company whose principal objective is to seek out investment opportunities in the real estate and energy sectors, which provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. Wilmington invests its own capital, alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and private equity funds and manages these assets through operating platforms.

