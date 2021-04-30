POWER awarded feasibility study for wind + BESS project in Mozambique

Hailey, Idaho, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAILEY, Idaho (April 30, 2021) ‒ POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) was chosen to work with Delphos International on the feasibility study for a 30 MW wind power and battery storage project in Mozambique. The funding for the overall project was provided by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

When constructed, this wind farm will provide electricity to thousands of people and will be one of the only utility-scale wind power plants in the country. A key component to the feasibility study is battery energy storage, showing its viability as an aspect of Mozambique’s power grid and the ways that it could be used in future projects.

“POWER looks forward to supporting the U.S. Government’s commitment to addressing climate change through renewable and clean energy projects,” said Matthew Kavanagh, POWER’s Federal Global Department Manager. “Our team is focused on assisting U.S. Government agencies with this work, including USTDA’s mission to facilitate sustainable project development and create opportunities for the export of U.S. goods and services.”

The feasibility study portion of this project, conducted by Delphos and POWER, will help determine the technical, financial, and commercial practicality of the project. POWER’s team will be conducting a wind resource assessment, energy storage technology and commercial review, and an electrical interconnection study. POWER will also provide a conceptual design, cost estimate, power plant preliminary site design, and owner’s engineer support for the finalization of project agreements.

POWER has designed over 25,000 MW of renewable energy projects around the world. Our staff has provided award-winning technical expertise in battery storage, renewables interconnection and integration, system studies, site selection support, distributed generation, and microgrid engineering and design.

About POWER Engineers: POWER Engineers is a global consulting firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for our clients. POWER Engineers offers complete multidisciplinary engineering, environmental and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with more than 2,700 employees and 45 offices throughout the United States and abroad.