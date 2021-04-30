Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective April 28, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 483,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $14.76, the closing trading price on the grant date. A newly hired Executive Vice President was granted an option to buy 125,000 shares; two Senior Vice Presidents were each granted an option to buy 100,000 shares; a Vice President was granted an option to buy 50,000 shares; a Vice President was granted an option to buy 45,000 shares; eight additional non-officer employees were granted options to buy an aggregate of 63,000 shares.



The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.