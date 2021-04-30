Capital Power reports voting results from the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual meeting of shareholders (annual meeting) for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) was held on April 29, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated March 2, 2021 and available on the Company’s website at: www.capitalpower.com/AGM.



The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the annual meeting was 46,352,682 representing 43.30% of the Company’s common shares that were issued and outstanding as of the record date of the annual meeting.

The voting results for each matter presented at the annual meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Directors:



Each of the 9 director nominees put forward by management were elected by a vote conducted by way of ballot as follows:

Director Votes in Favour % In Favour Votes Withheld % Withheld Jill Gardiner 44,794,279 96.85% 1,454,950 3.15% Doyle Beneby 45,150,077 97.62% 1,099,152 2.38% Kelly Huntington 46,124,922 99.73% 124,307 0.27% Barry Perry 46,159,279 99.81% 89,950 0.19% Jane Peverett 45,839,916 99.11% 409,313 0.89% Robert Phillips 43,732,682 94.56% 2,516,547 5.44% Katharine Stevenson 45,135,542 97.59% 1,113,687 2.41% Keith Trent 45,154,177 97.63% 1,095,052 2.37% Brian Vaasjo 46,152,519 99.79% 96,710 0.21%

2. Appointment of Auditors:



The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Corporation, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved by a show of hands. Proxies representing 43,698,924 (94.27%) votes for and 2,653,758 (5.73%) votes withheld were received.

3. Approach to Executive Compensation:



On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular was approved by a show of hands. Proxies representing 42,157,415 (91.16%) votes for and 4,090,014 (8.84%) votes against were received.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

