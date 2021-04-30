MeridianLink Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Costa Mesa, CA, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Angel Parent, LLC (“MeridianLink”), parent company of MeridianLink, Inc., a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. MeridianLink has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MLNK.”

BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, and Barclays Capital Inc. will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will be book running managers, and BTIG, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, via telephone: 1-800-221-1037, or via email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.