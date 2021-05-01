O2Gold Announces Grant of Compensation Securities

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) today announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 3,775,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to certain officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s restricted share unit compensation plan and 1 million stock options to a consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The RSUs and options vest immediately. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.33 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The common shares underlying the RSUs are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia.

