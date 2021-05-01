AdvantAge Ontario Welcomes Final Report from Ontario’s Independent Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission

Toronto, ON, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvantAge Ontario, the Association representing Ontario’s not-for-profit, municipal and charitable long-term care homes, welcomes today’s final report from Ontario’s Independent Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on seniors living in Ontario’s long-term care homes as well as the staff who care for them, and our hearts go out to all those who have been affected,” said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario. “Today’s final report provides important independent insights into the tragedy that transpired in long-term care, and what needs to occur to ensure this never happens again.”

AdvantAge Ontario fully supported and provided extensive input to the important work of this Commission. While we will examine the findings in more detail over the coming days, we strongly agree with the Commission’s comments highlighting that owners should be involved in long-term care as part of their mission, rather than having motives that are driven by profit. Many studies over the years have shown that, on average, the quality of care is consistently better in not-for-profit and municipal homes than those homes that operate for-profit. AdvantAge Ontario supports the Commission’s call for a new model of building homes that encourages the participation of not-for-profit organizations.

Additionally, the Commission’s call to promote and fund person-centred models of care, as well as increase care hours provided by allied health professionals above what is currently being planned by the province, will go a long way to improve the quality of resident care.

The Association recognizes the government has recently begun to transform the long-term care system through the introduction of its historic Long-Term Care Staffing Plan. We call on the government to continue to act swiftly and modernize and strengthen the sector to prevent future outbreaks.

“Seniors living in long-term care and other congregate care settings deserve to feel safe and well cared for, and their families need to trust that their loved ones are protected and receiving the best possible care,” says Jane Sinclair, AdvantAge Ontario Board Chair. “We need immediate meaningful change on a transformational scale that will really make a difference for resident care and quality of life, and the findings in this report must form a key part of the path forward.”

