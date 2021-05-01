Video Resume Creation Platform – Job Listing Marketplace For Applicants Launched

Novato, United States, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intro30, a technology startup based in Novato, California, announces the launch of its video resume creation tool. Users of the platform can create 30-second introductory clips that allow them to stand out from other applicants and impress recruiters.

More information about Intro30 is available via https://www.intro30.com

With this service, the company hopes to make it easier to find employment in an especially challenging job market. According to Intro30’s developers, resume videos serve as an “elevator pitch” that tells employers why a person is the ideal candidate for a given post.

While resumes are a standard part of job applications, they contain limited information that reveals little of a candidate’s personality or motivations. A video resume, on the other hand, puts a face to a name and helps employers better gauge if an individual will fit their corporate culture.

Intro30 was created to enable everyone to create compelling 30-second videos to go along with their resumes. Using this service is free; interested parties need only to create an account to gain access to this feature.

Further details are available through https://www.intro30.com/blog

Once an account has been made, users may either upload a pre-recorded video or use their computer’s camera to capture one. They will also be asked to upload the latest version of their curriculum vitae (CV), as well as a presentable profile photo.

As a full-fledged recruitment marketplace, Intro30 also allows members to browse job listings posted by employers. After a user finds a role that suits their skills, they can forward their CV and video resume to a company’s HR team.

According to the Novato-based startup, video resumes allow hiring managers to get a preview of an applicant’s soft skills. In many cases, viewing video resumes is also a more time-efficient way of shortlisting candidates.

Intro30 is a promising startup whose goal is to integrate technology into the hiring process. Among its esteemed clients are Quirk.ai, SimpleLegal, AEI Consultant, Emburse, and eTalent.

A satisfied user shared this positive review: “Intro30 has cornered the last remaining element to be untouched in the oversaturated recruiting market: the human element of the first impression.”

Interested parties may visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/intro30-com for further information about the company and its flagship service.

Website: https://www.intro30.com/