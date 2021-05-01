Real People Investment Holdings Limited Preliminary Financial Update: Fourth quarter reduced impairment charges

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (RPIH) anticipates to release its 2021 annual results by no later than 30 June 2021.

RPIH and its subsidiary companies (the Group) has maintained loan book valuation hair-cuts for Covid-19 on a forward looking basis to estimate and account for loan book performance risks.

Loan book collections performance during the year to 31 March 2021 has been better than forecast during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is therefore likely that the impairment charges will be lower than previously expected and that the profit after tax will improve to a meaningful extent for the year to 31 March 2021 when compared to normalised operating results in prior years.

The annual results for 2021 are not yet audited, and hence the numbers may be changed.

