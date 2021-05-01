English French

HiPay: Availability

of the Annual Report

Paris, April 30, 2021: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 – HIPAY), the fintech specialized in Omnichannel payment solutions, announces the availability of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

This Annual Report includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the reports of the Statutory Auditors and information on their fees.

The annual report can be consulted in the Investors section of the company's website ( https://hipay.com/en/investors ).

Next financial communication: June 3, 2021 – Vote results of the Annual General Meeting

About HiPay



HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.



More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



