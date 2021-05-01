Affinor Growers Files for Patent Protection in Eleven Additional Countries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce it has filed for patent protection in eleven additional countries.



United Arab Emirates Patent Application No. P6000245/2021

Saudi Arabia Patent Application No. 521421275

South Africa National Phase Entry of No. PCT/CA2019/051145

European Patent Office Patent Application No. 19852473.8

India Patent Application No. 202117011874

Republic of Korea Patent Application No. 10-2021-7008490

New Zealand Patent Application No. 774080

Australia Patent Application No. 2019324959

Aruba Patent Application No. OCT-01/180831

Colombia Patent Application No. NC2018/0009567

China Patent Application NO 201580020786.6

Affinor continues to protect its technology in the larger global markets to ensure proper licencing, technology transfer and procurement between governments and investment groups. This is especially important as Affinor gets ready to launch its state of the art, patented, automated, commercial vertical farm showcase in Abbotsford BC. The facility is scheduled for food production this summer, and includes TESLA battery storage and solar, efficient irrigation systems and composting technology to ensure optimal, safe, soil remediation. The company’s goal is to sustainably produce food and cannabis with the highest quality and safety possible.

Nick Brusatore CEO: “I am seeing the tipping point now for Affinor Growers as we head into revenue. I believe the opening of the Abbotsford facility will significantly raise our market profile. We have more exciting designs and patents coming that we believe will revolutionize this industry. We have redesigned the current towers with the cost per unit dropping substantially and will be updating the patents as needed.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

