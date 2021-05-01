Duplicate Finance Raises Seed Funding to Build Out Synthetic Assets Trading Platform

BERLIN, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE , Duplicate Finance announced that they have raised $250k in the seed round from their close partners and advisors.



Speaking on the latest developments, Duplicate Finance CEO and Founder Lukas Heimer said:

"We are very grateful at the level of interest our team has gotten during the seed round and we are working tirelessly to exceed the expectations from our community & investors."

Duplicate Finance was founded in late 2020 and it is committed to become the biggest synthetic asset trading platform. Unlike other synthetic asset trading platforms, Duplicate is the first ever trading platform that plans to launch leveraged equity synthetic assets in Q3 2021, essentially making it possible to trade FAANG stocks, $TSLA, $GME with a leverage of 3 to 5x - simply by using your Metamask wallet.

Duplicate Protocol will be a fully decentralized platform governed by the community using the DAO mechanism. 40% of the token supply will be used for community incentives.

The Duplicate Protocol economic model is seeking a balance between protecting the interests of all participants and the development of the ecosystem.

Duplicate Finance is currently conducting the private sale fundraising and the team is on ongoing talks with multiple leading blockchain VC funds.

The project has been under development since late 2020 and according to CEO Lukas Heimer, DUPL token will start trading in Uniswap in the first week of June.