Casper, WY, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go9Tro Wireless is the supplier of seamless WiFi and internet in over 137 countries. Backed by the G9Tro Token, the network is supported by mobile data validations, wireless hotspots, wireless crypto POS unit technologies, cellular SIM card activities and other wireless enabled services. It took years of R&D to provide a permanent solution to problems faced by international travellers who are often seen struggling to find an internet connection the moment they land. The company aims at expanding its offices in San Juan, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City with plans to set up global distribution through eCommerce channels and more than 500 global retail locations.



Go9tro Wireless Presents Secured Crypto 256 Bit Encryption Hotspot Backed by G9Tro Tokens





Go9Tro Wireless takes this opportunity to share that they are the World’s First Convergence of Cryptocurrency Economy and the Internet of Things backed by G9Tro Tokens. This technology enables customers to purchase a product with a commodity and not currency. The Go9Tro Crypto POS Business Opportunity for retail and online stores is huge. More than one billion credit card transactions are done every day around the world. Companies like AMEX, PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, etc. are the major players in the payment market. With advanced technology in the form of bitcoin payments already doing the rounds, the irony is that only 250,000 retail locations worldwide accept bitcoins. There are over 26 million retail stores waiting to join the new economy and ready to accept bitcoins and cryptocurrencies through the Go9Tro hotspot.

To know more visit www.go9trowireless.com

About www.go9trowireless.com

Go9tro Wireless LLC based at Casper, Wyoming is the fastest growing crypto-funded company established to offer a fast, reliable and secure mobile internet connection to travellers. Go9Tro now offers mobile WiFi services in more than 137 countries around the world. Backed by the patented virtual SIM technology, customers can take advantage of mobile data on-demand through the best local networks at one flat rate without the need for SIM swapping, no hidden charges and no data charges on the mobile bill back home.





Contact

Wes Rustin - Go9Tro Wireless LLC

Address: Casper, Wyoming 8260

Phone: 972-382-9109

Email: Support@go9torwireless.io

Website: www.go9trowireless.com



Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Editorial merit of this content is subject to news publisher and its downstream partners. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment