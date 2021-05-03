Trifork acquires Swiss IT-firm Vilea to expand market position in Switzerland

Company announcement no. 07 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 May 2021





Trifork Holding AG (Trifork), a next-generation IT and business services provider which strives to be at the forefront of digital innovation, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Vilea, a Swiss-based IT-firm specializing in designing and delivering tailor-made mobile enterprise applications, in a move aimed at expanding Trifork’s position in Switzerland and central Europe. Vilea has 11 employees in offices in Zürich and Vienna.

Combining Trifork’s ecosystem of technological competencies, with Vilea’s talented team and solid reputation in engineering and developing user-centric enterprise apps, the acquisition is a sound starting point for further strengthening the combined position in the Swiss market.

“Switzerland is one of the core countries in our growth strategy, and by joining forces with the talented team of Vilea, we significantly improve our position in the country and gain a strong foothold within our Smart Enterprise business segment. In Trifork, we have a long track record of value creating acquisitions, and this is our first in Switzerland. There is a great match between our two companies, and I look very much forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Trifork family,” said Trifork CEO Jørn Larsen.

Vilea has since its foundation in 2009 proven itself in the Swiss market and has a solid track record in delivering business critical applications to renowned companies.

“Being part of the Trifork Group gives us access to an international organization and a pool of competencies and resources to help leverage our services and offerings. We will be making the most of this new partnership as we help our customers succeed with their increasingly business-critical digital transformation projects. Together, we are stronger in the Swiss and Austrian market and we look forward to present an even stronger offering to existing and new customers,” said Vilea CEO, Fabio Vena.

With the acquisition of Vilea and its deep, technical understanding of enterprise solutions in combination with focus on unser centric enterprise App development, Trifork expands its range of services offered to large blue chip customers in Switzerland.

“Our clients are looking to us to help them create transformative app solutions that improve their businesses and empower their employees to perform at their best. Ensuring a high performing user-experience in real-time requires a highly competent team that can cut across technologies and tie together all the complex backend systems into simple, user-friendly apps – we believe we can expand this promise in Switzerland and Austria with Vilea. We look forward to welcoming the excellent team,” said Kristian Dollerup, CCO, Trifork Smart Enterprise.





For more information, please contact:

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO, pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

Fabio Vena, CEO Vilea, fabio.vena@vilea.ch, + 41 78 696 9796

Investors

Dan Dysli, Trifork Head of Invester Relations, ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299





About Vilea

Vilea delivers business value through a user-centered approach, developing thig-performing mobile and web solutions tailor made for enterprise customers. Vilea helps customers drive adaption or redefinition of business processes, while designing solutions for integrating with various backend systems on-prem and in the cloud. Vilea has a solid track record in developing long lasting partnerships with renowned international Swiss organisations. The company specializes in the entire process from design, development to service and maintenance – always with a special focus on the end-user. Learn more on www.vilea.ch





About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in 48 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and our YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com.

