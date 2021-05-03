Santhera gibt den Vollzug des Umtauschangebots für die Wandelanleihe per 4. Mai 2021 bekannt

English German



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Pratteln, Schweiz, 3. Mai 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) gibt bekannt, dass das am 25. März 2021 angekündigte Umtauschangebot für die CHF 60 Millionen Wandelanleihe am 4. Mai 2021 vollzogen wird.

Mit dem Rückkaufsinserat vom 25. März 2021 (das Rückkaufsinserat) veröffentlichte Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG ein Angebot zum Umtausch der ausstehenden CHF 60 Millionen 5%-Wandelanleihe mit Fälligkeit 2022 (die 2017/22 Wandelanleihe) nach den im Rückkaufsinserat aufgeführten Konditionen (das Umtauschangebot). Das Umtauschangebot wurde von Anleihensgläubigern in Bezug auf die 2017/22 Wandelobligationen mit einem Gesamtnennbetrag von CHF 44'845'000 angenommen, was 74.7% der sich im Umlauf befindlichen 2017/22 Wandelanleihe entspricht.

Vollzug

Santhera hat entschieden, das Umtauschangebot am 4. Mai 2021 zu vollziehen. Das Umtauschangebot wird über das Bankensystem abgewickelt. Mit dem Vollzug wird auf die Erfüllung aller Angebotsbedingungen (b), (c), (d) und (e), wie im Rückkaufsinserat definiert, die bis zu diesem Datum nicht erfüllt sind, verzichtet.

Inhaber von 2017/22 Wandelobligationen, die das Umtauschangebot nicht angenommen haben, bleiben Anleihensgläubiger gemäss den Bedingungen der 2017/22 Wandelanleihe.

Die Gesellschaft wird den Wandelpreis am 4. Mai 2021 bekannt geben. Die Abstimmung der Anleihensgläubiger über die Restrukturierung der 2017/22 Wandelanleihe, die der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung am 8. März 2021 vorgeschlagen worden war, ist nun abgeschlossen und hat keine Zweidrittelmehrheit erreicht.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited wurde von der Gesellschaft als alleiniger Finanzberater beauftragt.

Über Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN), ein Schweizer Spezialitätenpharmaunternehmen, ist auf die Entwicklung und Vermarktung innovativer Medikamente für seltene neuromuskuläre und pulmonale Erkrankungen mit hohem medizinischem Bedarf fokussiert. Santhera hat eine weltweite Exklusivlizenz für alle Indikationen für Vamorolone, ein first-in-class dissoziatives Steroid mit neuartigem Wirkmechanismus, welches derzeit in einer Zulassungsstudie bei Patienten mit DMD als Alternative zu Standard-Kortikosteroiden getestet wird. Die klinische Pipeline umfasst auch Lonodelestat (POL6014) zur Behandlung von Mukoviszidose (CF) und anderen neutrophilen Lungenerkrankungen und einen explorativen Gentherapieansatz für kongenitale Muskeldystrophien. Santhera hat die Ex-Nordamerika-Rechte an seinem ersten zugelassenen Produkt, Raxone® (Idebenon), zur Behandlung von Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie (LHON) an Chiesi Group lizenziert. Weitere Informationen unter www.santhera.com.

Raxone® ist eine eingetragene Marke von Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Für weitere Auskünfte wenden Sie sich bitte an:

public-relations@santhera.com oder

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Tel.: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

