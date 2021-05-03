English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 May 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee: Perttu Purhonen appointed as Director of Asset Management

Perttu Purhonen, M.Sc. (Econ) (b. 1969) has been appointed EVP, Director for the business area Asset Management and a member of the Executive Committee of Aktia as of 3 May 2021. In conjuction, Aktia’s Private Banking business will be merged with the Asset Management business area.

Purhonen moves to the position from Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, where he has worked as Managing Director since 2019. Aktia announced the acquisition of Taaleri’s wealth management operations on 10 March 2021, and the acquisition was completed on 30 April 2021. Prior to Taaleri, Purhonen worked in executive positions in wealth management and life insurance at Nordea Bank and Nordea Life Assurance. He has a diverse experience and expertise both in a variety of investment products as well as leading and developing asset management and life insurance businesses.

“It is Aktia’s ambitious goal to be the best asset manager in Finland. Thanks to the merging of the wealth management operations of Taaleri with Aktia, Aktia’s offering of asset management products and services will expand considerably. Perttu’s extensive experience in leading investment services and his proven success in leading Taaleri’s wealth management make him an excellent choice for steering Aktia’s asset management toward achieving the objectives of our growth strategy,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to head Aktia’s asset management and to continue the development of both familiar and new investment services together with the best asset managers in Finland. Aktia’s asset management business is at an exciting growth stage, and I am certain that we will be able to continue to provide excellent service to our existing customers while also being a truly interesting alternative for new customers,” says Perttu Purhonen.

Perttu Purhonen’s predecessor Niina Bergring resigns from Aktia’s Executive Committee but will continue in her duties at Aktia until June 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.

