Utenos Trikotažas board to be headed by D. Tamoševičienė, independent members joining

English Lithuanian

The shareholders meeting for the SBA Group’s Utenos Trikotažas approved a new composition of the company’s board. Dovilė Tamoševičienė, who has vast international experience in finance management and is also the SBA Group’s business control director, was elected as the board chairwoman. The board was also expanded with two independent members.



“Utenos Trikotažas is beginning a new and vigorous stage. Our main goals are to become a leading company of innovative and sustainable manufacturing, which surpasses the competition in its promptness, flexibility, and sustainable approach to manufacturing. In order to implement this strategy and continue growing on the global markets, we have expanded the board with two experienced independent digitalisation, manufacturing and marketing professionals who work in international companies. We are ready to move forward fast,” the company’s new board chairwoman Dovilė Tamoševičienė says.

Nortautas Luopas and Artūras Užgalis became independent board members for the company.

N. Luopas holds long years of leadership experience in various positions in international companies. He worked at Philip Morris Baltic and Philip Morris International for eighteen years and led sales, marketing, commerce, digital infrastructure, planning. For the past two years, he has been the head of Private Clients and Digitalisation and Analytics for Telia.

The other independent board member, A. Užgalis, has worked at various Lithuanian companies, working in Vilniaus Degtinė AB, which is owned by the French Group Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits. He was the head of the production in the company and is currently working as Industrial Director and the Head of the Obeliai Distillery.

Other than these independent members, the Utenos Trikotažas board is also joined by the SBA Group’s head of personnel Auksė Žukauskienė and the SBA Group’s business risk director Vytautas Vaškys.

More information:

Živilė Jonaitytė

Chief Financial Office at „Utenos Trikotažas“

Mob.: +370 686 51938

Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt