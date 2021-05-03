Stonewall Kitchen Opens New Village Candle Outlet Store at the Kittery Outlets in Maine

York, Maine, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading specialty food and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen announced today the opening of the first ever Village Candle by Stonewall Kitchen Outlet Store in Kittery, Maine. The 5,000 square foot space will feature an array of candles across various collections from the Village Candle line, as well as a curated assortment of products from Stonewall Kitchen’s Family of Brands.

“This new store is an exciting addition to our retail division,” says Stonewall Kitchen’s Vice President of Retail Operations, Alyce Morris. Not only will it carry first-quality fragrances from Village Candle, we will also offer an ever-changing selection of discounted products from our other brands, including Stonewall Kitchen, Stonewall Home, Tillen Farms, Montebello, Napa Valley Naturals, Vermont Village, Village Candle, Urban Accents and Vermont Coffee Company.”

The Kittery Outlets are a shopping and dining destination, located along Route 1 off exit 3 of Interstate 95 in Maine. The store hours of operation will be 10AM-6PM, Monday-Sunday.

Continued Morris, “The Kittery Outlets are just down the road from our York headquarters. While it won’t offer the first quality Stonewall Kitchen products that our York Company Store does, our guests will love finding phenomenal deals on their favorite products. Plus, we are excited for the opportunity to introduce our other premium brands to local residents as well as visiting tourists!”

The address for the Village Candle Outlet store is located at 340 US-1, Suite 4. Kittery, Maine, 03904 next to Lulu Lemon.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

