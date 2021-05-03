Pegasus Europe confirms final offering proceeds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.



AMSTERDAM, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Europe (“Pegasus”), the Special Purpose Acquisition Company focused on opportunities in the European financial services industry, today confirms final offering proceeds of €483,555,410 following the partial exercise of the put option by the stabilisation manager.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (“Citigroup”), acting as the stabilisation manager on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined in the disclaimer), has today given notice of a partial exercise of the put option granted to it by Pegasus in respect of 6,000,000 Option Units in order to effect stabilisation transactions. Pegasus has been informed by Citigroup that stabilisation transactions were carried out on 29 April 2021 and that Citigroup purchased a total of 1,644,459 Option Units at a price of €10.00 per Unit on Euronext Amsterdam on that date. No further stabilisation transactions have been carried out after 29 April 2021. The stabilisation period that commenced on 29 April 2021 has now ended and no further stabilisation will be carried out.

The Option Units will be repurchased at the price of €10.00 per Unit by Pegasus and subsequently cancelled. Taking into account the partial exercise of the put option, and the subsequent cancellation of Option Units by Pegasus, the offering will consist of 48,355,541 Units.

The Ordinary Shares and the Warrants that make up the Units will trade as Units (symbol: PACEU) on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange until 09:00 CEST on 07 June 2021, after which date the holders of Units will have the option to continue to hold and trade Units or exchange their Units with Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants. The Ordinary Shares and Warrants will trade under the respective symbols PACE and PACEW.

Investor Relations: ir@pegasuseurope.com

Media Relations (FinElk): pegasus@finelk.eu

Cornelia Schnepf / Robin Haddrill: +44 7387 108 998 / +44 7920 016 203

General Enquiries: info@pegasuseurope.com

About Pegasus

Pegasus is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company focused on the European financial services sector, founded by Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache and two of Europe’s most experienced bankers. Pegasus is targeting businesses in the European financial services industry, with a primary focus on scalable platforms offering strong growth potential that could be accelerated with access to capital and strategic guidance.

Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi are Operating Partners and Sponsors, combining their unparalleled operational and deal making financial sector experience, as well as long-term managerial, risk and governance expertise.

Pegasus draws upon the deep resources of Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache, who both bring extensive investment, due diligence, operational, regulatory and capital raising experience to support our business combination partner and help it to achieve long-term success as a public company.

