3 May 2021

 


 

Company Announcement No 39/2021

 

Change in Realkredit Danmark A/S’s Executive Board

 

The CEO Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen has indicated, that he wish to resign his position as CEO of Realkredit Danmark A/S. In that connection Kamilla Hammerich Skytte will be employed at the latest on 1 February 2022 as member of the Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark with a view to replace Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen as CEO after a short transition period.

 

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte has been CEO of Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab since June 2020. Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, age 48, holds a Master Degree in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.

 

 

