SERSTECH AB: Serstech publishes memorandum prior to Rights Issue

Serstech hereby announce that the memorandum containing terms and conditions prior to the upcoming rights issue is available on Serstechs website www.serstech.com/rightsissue.



Summary of the offering

Subscription period: 7 May – 21 May 2021. Subscription price: 1.95 SEK per share. Volume of issuance: The offer contains at most 12 572 412 shares, corresponding to approx. 24.5 MSEK. Record date:











The record date will be the 5th of May 2021. Last day of trading in the share including the right to receive preferential rights will be the 3rd of May 2021. First day of trading in the share without the right to receive preferential rights will be the 4th of May 2021. Preferential rights:









Those who, on the record date 5th of May, are registered as share holders in Serstech AB holds preferential rights of signing shares in the rights issue. Each share qualifies for one (1) subscription right. Seventeen (17) subscription rights qualifies for the signing of three (3) new shares. Number of shares before rights issue: 71 243 673 shares. Underwriting commitments:



Serstech has received underwriting commitments corresponding to 100% of the issue volume (approx. 24.5 MSEK) from a consortium consisting of among others, Board members, Management and staff. Trading with subscription rights: Trading will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between 7 May – 18 May 2021. Trading with BTA:



Trading will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from the 7th of May 2021 until the new share issue has been registered with Bolagsverket. ISIN code share: SE0005365095 ISIN code BTA SE0015961156 ISIN code subscription rights SE0015961149

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606067

Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 CET on May 3, 2021.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.



