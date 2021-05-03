Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates Tier 2 Capital Notes transaction

English Danish

﻿NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Tryg Forsikring A/S, rated A1 by Moody’s, has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings on Monday and Tuesday 3-4 May 2021, and to explore subsequent issuance of one or more Tier 2 Capital Notes. A SEK FRN and/or Fixed Benchmark with a target 30NC5.5 year maturity and a potential NOK and/or DKK FRN transaction with a 30NC6 year area maturity may follow, subject to market conditions. The Notes are expected to be rated A3 by Moody’s.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market / No PRIIPs KID: The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No packaged retail and insurance-based investment products ("PRIIPs") key information document ("KID") has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Transaction or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, prospectus equivalent document or an exempted document.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public

offering of securities is being made in the United States.

About Tryg

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 4 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg A/S is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and approximately 45% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 650m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

Notice to U.S. investors

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Cautionary note about forward-looking statements

This announcement (including any information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Transaction, and other information published by Tryg Forsikring A/S contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Tryg Forsikring A/S about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of a similar meaning, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved (or, in each case, their negative or other variations). You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Tryg Forsikring A/S, are subject to risks and uncertainties about Tryg Forsikring A/S and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of Tryg Forsikring A/S' control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different. Except as required by law, Tryg Forsikring A/S undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment