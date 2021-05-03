Share buy-back programme - week 17

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date        03.05.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 17

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

197,500

604.41

119,370,425
26 April 20211,700623.071,059,219
27 April 20212,300620.701,427,610
28 April 20213,000613.701,841,100
29 April 20211,700632.841,075,828
30 April 2021---
Total under the share buy-back programme

260,200

605.11

124,774,182

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 366,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
100618XCSE20210426 10:07:38.152693
18618XCSE20210426 10:43:02.188137
82618XCSE20210426 10:55:44.397760
86621XCSE20210426 12:46:24.242081
70621XCSE20210426 12:46:24.242081
144621XCSE20210426 12:46:24.242081
100620XCSE20210426 12:48:56.620501
46620XCSE20210426 13:34:47.546889
54620XCSE20210426 13:46:20.800346
300620XCSE20210426 13:46:20.800346
50623XCSE20210426 14:13:24.019382
33623XCSE20210426 14:13:24.019382
50625XCSE20210426 14:26:13.898384
70625XCSE20210426 14:26:13.898384
199629XCSE20210426 16:03:18.927990
1629XCSE20210426 16:03:18.928026
80629XCSE20210426 16:43:48.982359
70629XCSE20210426 16:43:48.982359
3629XCSE20210426 16:43:48.982359
144629XCSE20210426 16:44:00.635734
8625XCSE20210427 11:09:23.762012
35625XCSE20210427 11:19:08.064666
97625XCSE20210427 11:36:10.607600
200624XCSE20210427 11:36:10.627386
13621XCSE20210427 11:53:12.135179
37621XCSE20210427 11:54:32.238264
84621XCSE20210427 11:58:14.317064
50621XCSE20210427 11:58:14.317064
50621XCSE20210427 11:58:14.344579
26621XCSE20210427 11:59:00.423220
50619XCSE20210427 12:08:43.390237
19621XCSE20210427 13:08:03.902668
3621XCSE20210427 13:08:03.902668
44621XCSE20210427 13:08:03.949488
334621XCSE20210427 13:08:03.949518
7620XCSE20210427 14:38:08.981123
43620XCSE20210427 14:46:28.191347
50620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.137411
50620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.156600
50620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.158210
16620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.158313
4620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.173821
30620XCSE20210427 14:52:08.262541
50619XCSE20210427 15:04:47.600000
156619XCSE20210427 15:04:47.600000
31619XCSE20210427 15:04:47.634869
13619XCSE20210427 15:04:47.636410
155619XCSE20210427 15:53:00.241306
50619XCSE20210427 15:53:00.241306
45619XCSE20210427 15:53:00.270828
5620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
65620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
8620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
1620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
70620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
4620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
24620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
23620XCSE20210427 16:28:37.091894
300620XCSE20210427 16:34:54.786733
49617XCSE20210428 9:20:47.118846
51617XCSE20210428 9:20:47.118879
50615XCSE20210428 9:20:57.733722
6615XCSE20210428 9:20:57.779135
44615XCSE20210428 9:23:30.931790
120615XCSE20210428 9:48:00.444313
100613XCSE20210428 9:48:45.236175
87611XCSE20210428 10:04:05.788608
113611XCSE20210428 10:05:29.630155
50609XCSE20210428 10:22:48.057989
50609XCSE20210428 10:23:35.571909
280609XCSE20210428 10:23:35.571909
70608XCSE20210428 10:23:56.121968
93608XCSE20210428 10:23:56.121968
36608XCSE20210428 10:23:56.121968
50610XCSE20210428 10:54:24.998346
30610XCSE20210428 10:54:24.998346
50610XCSE20210428 11:35:49.767854
50610XCSE20210428 11:35:49.767991
20610XCSE20210428 11:38:05.533339
20610XCSE20210428 11:53:51.005091
70610XCSE20210428 11:53:51.005091
72610XCSE20210428 11:53:51.005091
24610XCSE20210428 11:53:51.005091
64610XCSE20210428 11:53:51.005091
14609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619166
19609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619199
67609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619203
19609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619203
70609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619228
70609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619249
41609XCSE20210428 12:00:18.619253
51617XCSE20210428 14:08:30.823298
200616XCSE20210428 14:44:28.393794
92616XCSE20210428 15:38:45.888984
98619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
108619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
19619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
66619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
24619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
70619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
37619XCSE20210428 15:51:39.011297
7619XCSE20210428 15:55:29.710856
279624XCSE20210428 16:10:36.293280
100622XCSE20210429 9:14:59.730626
150630XCSE20210429 9:57:25.112003
72628XCSE20210429 10:17:13.400818
28628XCSE20210429 10:17:13.400830
15633XCSE20210429 11:09:59.164774
85633XCSE20210429 11:13:48.680096
12635XCSE20210429 13:14:39.103083
138635XCSE20210429 13:22:09.765488
15638XCSE20210429 13:51:06.648042
10638XCSE20210429 13:57:17.923237
100640XCSE20210429 14:35:56.950546
44643XCSE20210429 14:53:04.590442
83643XCSE20210429 14:53:04.590442
8643XCSE20210429 14:53:04.590488
10643XCSE20210429 14:53:04.590519
30643XCSE20210429 14:53:04.590523
50635XCSE20210429 15:30:14.321680
100633XCSE20210429 16:07:37.982033
100632XCSE20210429 16:08:00.535594
70631XCSE20210429 16:31:25.283460
31631XCSE20210429 16:31:25.283460
149631XCSE20210429 16:31:25.327213
70631XCSE20210429 16:31:32.357688
30631XCSE20210429 16:31:32.357740
70631XCSE20210429 16:33:24.083407
30631XCSE20210429 16:33:24.083462
41631XCSE20210429 16:43:08.302148
59631XCSE20210429 16:45:49.537051

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 17