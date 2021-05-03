English Danish

Date 03.05.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 17

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



197,500



604.41



119,370,425 26 April 2021 1,700 623.07 1,059,219 27 April 2021 2,300 620.70 1,427,610 28 April 2021 3,000 613.70 1,841,100 29 April 2021 1,700 632.84 1,075,828 30 April 2021 - - - Total under the share buy-back programme



260,200



605.11



124,774,182

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

366,800 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 100 618 XCSE 20210426 10:07:38.152693 18 618 XCSE 20210426 10:43:02.188137 82 618 XCSE 20210426 10:55:44.397760 86 621 XCSE 20210426 12:46:24.242081 70 621 XCSE 20210426 12:46:24.242081 144 621 XCSE 20210426 12:46:24.242081 100 620 XCSE 20210426 12:48:56.620501 46 620 XCSE 20210426 13:34:47.546889 54 620 XCSE 20210426 13:46:20.800346 300 620 XCSE 20210426 13:46:20.800346 50 623 XCSE 20210426 14:13:24.019382 33 623 XCSE 20210426 14:13:24.019382 50 625 XCSE 20210426 14:26:13.898384 70 625 XCSE 20210426 14:26:13.898384 199 629 XCSE 20210426 16:03:18.927990 1 629 XCSE 20210426 16:03:18.928026 80 629 XCSE 20210426 16:43:48.982359 70 629 XCSE 20210426 16:43:48.982359 3 629 XCSE 20210426 16:43:48.982359 144 629 XCSE 20210426 16:44:00.635734 8 625 XCSE 20210427 11:09:23.762012 35 625 XCSE 20210427 11:19:08.064666 97 625 XCSE 20210427 11:36:10.607600 200 624 XCSE 20210427 11:36:10.627386 13 621 XCSE 20210427 11:53:12.135179 37 621 XCSE 20210427 11:54:32.238264 84 621 XCSE 20210427 11:58:14.317064 50 621 XCSE 20210427 11:58:14.317064 50 621 XCSE 20210427 11:58:14.344579 26 621 XCSE 20210427 11:59:00.423220 50 619 XCSE 20210427 12:08:43.390237 19 621 XCSE 20210427 13:08:03.902668 3 621 XCSE 20210427 13:08:03.902668 44 621 XCSE 20210427 13:08:03.949488 334 621 XCSE 20210427 13:08:03.949518 7 620 XCSE 20210427 14:38:08.981123 43 620 XCSE 20210427 14:46:28.191347 50 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.137411 50 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.156600 50 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.158210 16 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.158313 4 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.173821 30 620 XCSE 20210427 14:52:08.262541 50 619 XCSE 20210427 15:04:47.600000 156 619 XCSE 20210427 15:04:47.600000 31 619 XCSE 20210427 15:04:47.634869 13 619 XCSE 20210427 15:04:47.636410 155 619 XCSE 20210427 15:53:00.241306 50 619 XCSE 20210427 15:53:00.241306 45 619 XCSE 20210427 15:53:00.270828 5 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 65 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 8 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 1 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 70 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 4 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 24 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 23 620 XCSE 20210427 16:28:37.091894 300 620 XCSE 20210427 16:34:54.786733 49 617 XCSE 20210428 9:20:47.118846 51 617 XCSE 20210428 9:20:47.118879 50 615 XCSE 20210428 9:20:57.733722 6 615 XCSE 20210428 9:20:57.779135 44 615 XCSE 20210428 9:23:30.931790 120 615 XCSE 20210428 9:48:00.444313 100 613 XCSE 20210428 9:48:45.236175 87 611 XCSE 20210428 10:04:05.788608 113 611 XCSE 20210428 10:05:29.630155 50 609 XCSE 20210428 10:22:48.057989 50 609 XCSE 20210428 10:23:35.571909 280 609 XCSE 20210428 10:23:35.571909 70 608 XCSE 20210428 10:23:56.121968 93 608 XCSE 20210428 10:23:56.121968 36 608 XCSE 20210428 10:23:56.121968 50 610 XCSE 20210428 10:54:24.998346 30 610 XCSE 20210428 10:54:24.998346 50 610 XCSE 20210428 11:35:49.767854 50 610 XCSE 20210428 11:35:49.767991 20 610 XCSE 20210428 11:38:05.533339 20 610 XCSE 20210428 11:53:51.005091 70 610 XCSE 20210428 11:53:51.005091 72 610 XCSE 20210428 11:53:51.005091 24 610 XCSE 20210428 11:53:51.005091 64 610 XCSE 20210428 11:53:51.005091 14 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619166 19 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619199 67 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619203 19 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619203 70 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619228 70 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619249 41 609 XCSE 20210428 12:00:18.619253 51 617 XCSE 20210428 14:08:30.823298 200 616 XCSE 20210428 14:44:28.393794 92 616 XCSE 20210428 15:38:45.888984 98 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 108 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 19 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 66 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 24 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 70 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 37 619 XCSE 20210428 15:51:39.011297 7 619 XCSE 20210428 15:55:29.710856 279 624 XCSE 20210428 16:10:36.293280 100 622 XCSE 20210429 9:14:59.730626 150 630 XCSE 20210429 9:57:25.112003 72 628 XCSE 20210429 10:17:13.400818 28 628 XCSE 20210429 10:17:13.400830 15 633 XCSE 20210429 11:09:59.164774 85 633 XCSE 20210429 11:13:48.680096 12 635 XCSE 20210429 13:14:39.103083 138 635 XCSE 20210429 13:22:09.765488 15 638 XCSE 20210429 13:51:06.648042 10 638 XCSE 20210429 13:57:17.923237 100 640 XCSE 20210429 14:35:56.950546 44 643 XCSE 20210429 14:53:04.590442 83 643 XCSE 20210429 14:53:04.590442 8 643 XCSE 20210429 14:53:04.590488 10 643 XCSE 20210429 14:53:04.590519 30 643 XCSE 20210429 14:53:04.590523 50 635 XCSE 20210429 15:30:14.321680 100 633 XCSE 20210429 16:07:37.982033 100 632 XCSE 20210429 16:08:00.535594 70 631 XCSE 20210429 16:31:25.283460 31 631 XCSE 20210429 16:31:25.283460 149 631 XCSE 20210429 16:31:25.327213 70 631 XCSE 20210429 16:31:32.357688 30 631 XCSE 20210429 16:31:32.357740 70 631 XCSE 20210429 16:33:24.083407 30 631 XCSE 20210429 16:33:24.083462 41 631 XCSE 20210429 16:43:08.302148 59 631 XCSE 20210429 16:45:49.537051

