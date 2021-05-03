COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2021 – 3 MAY 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|158,545
|679.88
|107,791,962.75
|26 April 2021
|6,500
|741.76
|4,821,435.45
|27 April 2021
|9,001
|739.57
|6,656,860.57
|28 April 2021
|3,095
|740.02
|2,290,355.40
|29 April 2021
|2,948
|751.32
|2,214,890.48
|Accumulated under the program
|180,089
|687.30
|123,775,504.65
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 947,529 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
