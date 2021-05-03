COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2021 – 3 MAY 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 158,545 679.88 107,791,962.75 26 April 2021 6,500 741.76 4,821,435.45 27 April 2021 9,001 739.57 6,656,860.57 28 April 2021 3,095 740.02 2,290,355.40 29 April 2021 2,948 751.32 2,214,890.48 Accumulated under the program 180,089 687.30 123,775,504.65

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 947,529 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

Attachments