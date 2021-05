English Norwegian

Total DK has declared options for three months from 1. June for the PSV vessels Havila Herøy and Havila Fanø

Total DK has options for further extensions for 4x1 month for each vessel.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act