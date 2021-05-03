Hospital Gowns Market revenue to cross USD 3.3 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Hospital Gowns Market by Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Gown Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), Protection Level (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of hospital gowns will cross $3.3 billion by 2027.

Increasing focus of major players operating in the industry on developing and introducing innovative and technologically advanced product line-up is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The growing preference for reusable hospital gowns and availability of highly protective gowns are also supporting the market expansion. Rising population suffering from chronic diseases is in turn contributing to in-patient hospital admission especially in the developing countries. Moreover, supportive government policies for health coverage are also contributing in boosting the adoption rate of hospital gowns, thereby fueling the industry growth.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a catalyst in the hospital gowns market progression as it has resulted in a significant increase in sales of hospital gowns across the globe. For instance, the UNICEF procures all the medical supplies including personal protective products and provides it to the respective countries. Average annual procurement of UNICEF did not cross 50K units per year for gowns and coveralls for 2017-2019 period. However, considering the impact of COVID-19 over personal protective products, the demand has risen by multi-fold. Implying to this, the UNICEF’s estimated demand for 3-month period for gowns and coveralls was approximately 25 million units. Thus, there is a sudden surge in demand for hospital gowns on account of the ongoing outbreak which is anticipated to continue for next couple of years.

The disposable segment in the hospital gowns market accounted for more than USD 1.80 billion in 2020. Use of single-use gowns has witnessed surge in the last few years owing to high protection levels provided by disposable gowns along with high quality and safety. Use of disposable products avoids extra cost and efforts required for washing and bleaching. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the demand and consumption of hospital gowns, thereby impelling the market value. Furthermore, there is an increased demand for disposable gowns as the material used are hypo-allergic & dermatologically tested.

The hospital gowns market for surgical gowns segment exceeded USD 1.63 billion in 2020. The increasing instances of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is among the major factors for the growing acceptance of surgical gowns across the world. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rise in number of overall surgeries will also support the segment growth in the coming period. Surgical gowns protect the user from several types of infections, contaminations and fungal transmissions.

The moderate segment in the hospital gowns market valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2020. The moderate protection level gown falls under the AAMI Level 3 categorization. These gowns are generally used where the situational risk factor is moderate. They are used by healthcare professionals during inserting an intravenous (IV) line, in trauma cases, emergency room or for arterial blood draw. They are made from breathable fabric which are tear-resistant, non-toxic, and waterproof in nature.

China dominated the Asia Pacific hospital gowns market and accounted for over USD 411 million in 2020. As per the recent article, China is the second largest healthcare market, just behind the U.S. across the world. Growing urbanization, aging population and a sharp rise in healthcare spending are some of the primary contributors to the market demand. Also, the huge industrialization in the country in conjunction with the growing population has enhanced the adoption of protective equipment including hospital gowns in the healthcare sector. As China is one of the leading suppliers of hospital gowns in the world, the cost per piece is substantially lower for domestic users. Additionally, supportive government policies for increase in number of hospital beds coupled with growing awareness regarding health safety are some of the other factors supporting the market size.

Some of the major leaders operating in the hospital gowns market include Standard Textile Co., Inc., Cardinal Health, Aramark, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Stryker and PRIMED Medical Products, Inc. among others. The companies are focusing on technological advancements and introduction of new products in order to sustain their position in the industry.

