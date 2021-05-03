New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067874/?utm_source=GNW

57 billion in 2020 to $0.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The veterinary anesthesia equipment market consists of sales of veterinary anesthesia equipment and related services. Veterinary anesthesia equipment is used to deliver anesthetic agents into patients’ bodies to prevent the pain or discomfort during surgical procedures.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are required to adhere to stringent regulations set by various regulatory bodies.For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) regulates the market for veterinary devices in the USA.



The FDA issues guidelines with respect to manufacturing, procuring, packaging, branding, selling and usage of medical devices. Also, the FDA encourages veterinarians and pet owners to report defects in veterinary medical equipment.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are introducing products with advanced features to provide safe and reliable treatment.The new products being introduced offer solutions to problems like power failure, battery failure or exhaustion and failure of electronic components.



Companies such as DRE veterinary and Supera have been investing in introducing anesthetic machines with safety features.



Rising prevalence of oral diseases in dogs and cats is driving the market for veterinary anesthesia equipment used during oral examinations.Diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases, dental cleaning requires pet animals to be under general anesthesia as it is difficult to handle animals when they are awake and conscious.



According to the American Veterinary Dental College, periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition occurring in adult dogs and cats. Thus, rising prevalence of oral diseases in pet animals is increasing the demand for veterinary anesthesia equipment driving market growth.



The high prices of veterinary anesthetic equipment is acting as a restraint on the market.It is expensive for small veterinary hospitals and clinics to buy and maintain anesthesia equipment, thereby limiting market penetration.



High price of the equipment can be attributed to advanced technology used in the equipment.





