New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067870/?utm_source=GNW

Kg.



The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $0.45 billion in 2020 to $0.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9%.



The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market consist of sales of voice prosthesis devices and equipment and related services.Voice prosthesis devices and equipment are artificial devices that provide the capability to speak in patients who have undergone laryngectomy (removal of larynx).



These devices are placed in the tracheo-esophageal puncture, an opening created between trachea (wind pipe) and esophagus (food pipe) by surgeons.



On January 11 2018, Atos acquired Heimomed Heinze GmbH & Co.KG – a medical technology company operating in Germany and Austria.



This acquisition strengths the Atos groups presence in Germany and Austria. In conjunction with the acquisition, Atos’ customers will also gain access to Heimomed’s high-quality tracheostomy products.



Technological advancements of voice prosthesis devices and equipment have increased various properties of devices including, lifetime of the device, simple and easy maintenance by patients, and comfortable outpatient replacements. For instance, the Indwelling prostheses are designed to meet the criteria of low air resistance and optimal retention in the tracheoesophageal wall, these prostheses devices and equipment have become the valve of choice with the success rate of 40-90% having very good voice quality.



The voice prosthesis device and equipment market is driven by an increasing number of cases of larynx cancer.Larynx cancer is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form tissue in the larynx and cause sore throat and ear pain.



According to the WHO, there were 99840 deaths reported in 2020 due to Larynx cancer.



High equipment cost of voice prosthesis devices and equipment hampers the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market growth.High equipment costs refer to the replacement of prosthesis devices and equipment after a certain period of time.



For instance, JAMA Otolaryngol Head Neck Surgery center found that average life of the prosthesis devices and equipment is 3-6 months after which the device has to be changed.



Medical devices including ENT surgical devices enter the market through FDA 510(K) premarket clearance pathway, As announced by FDA in November 2018 this regulation is set to undergo changes in which more efficient medical devices clearance process to introduce a new generation of safety, technology, and capabilities in medical devices.The EU’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) came into force in 2020.



The future of ENT devices is likely to be impacted by both modernization of FDA 510(k) pathway and forthcoming enforcement of new EU MDR regulations.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067870/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________