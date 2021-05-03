Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2021

English Lithuanian

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 12.5 million in April 2021 and has increased by 142.4% comparing to April 2020. In April 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 265.4% year-to-year (from 16 March 2020 until 18 April 2020 all Group’s stores in Lithuania were closed, and then until 25 April 2020 only stores having separate entrance from outside were allowed to operate, therefore the turnover is not comparable), in Latvia increased by 12.3% and in Estonia increased by 17.0%.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters have been open since 15 February 2021. All stores with a separate entrance from outside have been open since 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been open in Lithuania from 19 April 2021. However, stores operating in shopping malls are not allowed to work on weekends, unless they have separate entrance from outside. In Latvia, stores are temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. In Estonia, all Group’s stores are temporarily closed from 11 March 2021, and from 6 March 2021 to 11 March 2021 stores were not allowed to work on weekends. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-April 2021.

In January through April 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 38.0 million and decreased by 25.5% year-to-year.

In January-April 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 13.5% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 55.3 % and in Estonia decreased by 21.0%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (101 in Lithuania, 48 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801