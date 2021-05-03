Kolymageo Secures Drilling and Geological Services Contracts in Russian Far East

English Russian

KHABAROVSK, Krai, Russian Far East, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolymageo LLC (the “Company”), a leading, Russian Far East based, drilling and geological services company, announces that the Company has been awarded two significant contracts totaling 16,000m of diamond drilling and 6,000m of trenching as well as full geological support services. Both projects are located in Khabarovsk Krai in the Russian Far East. “We are proud to be awarded these contracts as the preferred provider of geological, logistics, and diamond drilling services. Kolymageo is committed to delivering a global standard of customer service applying our intimate understanding of the region and its geology, our fleet of highly-efficient, well-maintained drill rigs and support equipment, and our expert geological team,” said Thomas E. Bowens, General Director of Kolymageo.



About Kolymageo LLC:

Kolymageo is a successful, market leader in providing mineral exploration solutions to its clients in the Russian Far East. The Kolymageo team has all the resources necessary to design, manage and successfully execute their customers’ exploration programs using the highest standards of professionalism, safety and efficiency. Kolymageo LLC was formed in 2009 and has accumulated experience and expertise in supplying services to mineral exploration companies operating in this exciting but challenging region. In addition to high quality drilling services performed to international standards, we provide geological and geophysical services, camp infrastructure and support, trenching and winter road construction, and government regulatory compliance documentation services.

Forward Looking Information This press release may contain “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, its subsidiaries, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking.

