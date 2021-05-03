Relay Therapeutics Expands Clinical Leadership Team with Addition of Tara O’Meara and Charles Ferté

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced the appointments of Tara O’Meara as senior vice president of clinical development operations, and Charles Ferté, M.D., Ph.D., as vice president, global medical lead for RLY-4008. Ms. O’Meara and Dr. Ferté bring decades of experience in the strategic oversight and execution of multiple drug development programs and will further strengthen the clinical team and Relay Therapeutics’ ability to bring lifesaving therapies to patients.



“We are thrilled to welcome Tara and Charles to our growing clinical team at Relay Therapeutics,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Relay Therapeutics. “Over the last few years, we believe we have validated our approach of integrating computational and experimental techniques across multiple areas of drug discovery and have successfully advanced two products to the clinic with another one close behind. The leadership of Tara and Charles will fortify our clinical team and continue to strengthen what we intend to be a robust pipeline going forward.”

Ms. O’Meara spent nearly a decade at bluebird bio, initially overseeing the development and execution of the clinical program for a rare genetic disease, and most recently, leading the clinical development operations department where she had strategic oversight across all development programs, including severe genetic disease and oncology. Prior to bluebird bio, Ms. O’Meara directed the clinical operations group for Synageva BioPharma, now Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and held multiple roles at the Genzyme Corporation, now Sanofi Genzyme, including global team leader for a clinical development program in Pompe disease.

Dr. Ferté has over 15 years of R&D experience in oncology drug development, both in academia and industry. Having held multiple roles at AstraZeneca, Dr. Ferté most recently served as senior director and global project leader in AstraZeneca’s oncology R&D division where he oversaw the development of multiple immune-oncology assets. Before AstraZeneca, Dr. Ferté was a physician scientist at the Institute Gustave Roussy (IGR) in Paris, France, working as a senior attending medical oncologist in the Early Drug Development (DITEP), GI and Head and Neck units. Dr. Ferté has served as co-chair of the iRECIST group, part of the official RECIST working group, since 2019, and has co-authored 60+ patents and publications in peer-reviewed journals across multiple oncology disease areas.

About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate disciplines. The company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

