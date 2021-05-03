Bespoke Capital Provides Update on Shareholder Meeting

Vote on extension resolution to be held on May 6, 2021



Vote on business combination and domestication to be adjourned

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) today provided an update on the shareholder meeting scheduled for May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT), to be held as a virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1123.

BCAC is completing the SEC review of the registration statement related to the proposed business combination with Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE”) and change in its jurisdiction of incorporation to Nevada. To accommodate the SEC review process, BCAC will hold a vote at the May 6th meeting on the extension of the permitted investment timeline to July 30, 2021, but adjourn the vote on the VWE acquisition and change in its jurisdiction of incorporation until BCAC’s registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. BCAC will circulate a new proxy card and hold the vote on such resolutions as promptly as practicable thereafter. BCAC currently expects to reconvene the meeting before the end of May.

The BCAC Board of Directors urges shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021 to vote the WHITE proxy card FOR the extension resolution on May 6, 2021.

Redemption Rights

Prior to 4:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 3, 2021, holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares of BCAC have a right to deposit their shares for redemption in connection with the vote to approve an extension of the permitted timeline to complete the qualifying acquisition. BCAC previously agreed that it will allow any shareholder who previously submitted a redemption request to revoke the redemption until the redemption deadline.

BCAC reminds holders of Class A Restricted Voting Shares that they will also have a second redemption right that will extend for at least 20 business days after the final prospectus is filed with Canadian regulators and BCAC’s registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. Accordingly, shareholders will have a second opportunity to redeem their Class A Restricted Voting Shares prior to the completion of the transaction if they choose not to redeem at this time.

BCAC urges its shareholders to carefully review the S-4 registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with their consideration of the proposed transactions, including the most recent amendment filed on May 3, 2021. The registration statement is available free of charge at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, as well as at www.bespokespac.com/investor-relations and www.vintagewineestates.com/investors.

