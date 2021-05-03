Global point of care diagnostic and testing market size to record 3.3% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by seasoned experts, global point of care diagnostic and testing market was valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at 3.3% compound annual growth rate during 2020-2027, subsequently accounting for USD 34.8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The report bifurcates the marketplace into various segments, based on product type, end-user terrain, competitive scenario, and geographic reach. Figures reflecting market share forecasts, alongside growth rate projections of each segment are included in the document.

Furthermore, the study sheds light upon the geographical outlook, while assessing the contribution of each region towards the overall market remuneration. The study delivers a methodical analysis of the prominent players which have a strong presence in this vertical. It also systematically presents the product & services portfolios of each contender, illuminating their individual growth strategies.

Shifting preferences from conventional diagnostics methods towards POC diagnostics coupled with the ability to offer diagnosis as per the patient’s convenience are positively swaying global point of care diagnostic and testing market dynamics.

POC diagnostics and testing refers to the medical devices which are utilized to obtain immediate results of diagnosis and monitoring of diseases such as diabetes, heart conditions, cancer, and hepatitis among others.

Additionally, advent of advanced technologies, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of infectious as well as chronic diseases, incorporation of remote access in these diagnostic methods, and high time-efficiency due to quick results are stimulating the overall market outlook.

Speaking of the restraining factors, lack of awareness in developing countries and high costs associated with the procedure are expected to obstruct business development in the forthcoming years.

Market segmentations

Based on product type, global point of care diagnostic and testing market is split into blood gas/electrolytes, primary care systems, hematology, thyroid stimulating hormone, cardiac markers, coagulation, Hb1ac testing, glucose testing, and others.

The end-user terrain of the industry is bifurcated into laboratory, assisted living healthcare facilities, home, clinics, and hospitals among others.

Regional Scope

Geographically, the overall market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these, North America currently holds the largest market share, on account of high concentration of prominent market vendors and favorable government initiatives which are aimed at supporting the adoption of a patient-centric care approach.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific point of care diagnostic and testing market is touted to amass lucrative returns, exhibiting the highest compound annual growth rate during 2020-2027. Growing prevalence of infectious as well as chronic diseases along with rapid infrastructural development in the healthcare sectors of India and China are fostering the regional market expansion.

Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Product Type Sub-segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Primary Care Systems

Hematology

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Cardiac Markers

Coagulation

Hb1ac Testing

Glucose Testing

Others

Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market End-User Dynamics (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Laboratory

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Home

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

Italy

Spain

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia-Pacific

India

South Korea

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Abbott Laboratories

Zoetis Inc.

Siemens Healthcare AG

Instrumentation Laboratory S.p.A.

