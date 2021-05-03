U.S. Aroma Chemicals Market projected to surpass $1.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the U.S. Aroma Chemicals Market was estimated at $1 billion in 2020 and is slated to exceed $1.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the main investment avenues, major winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, wavering industry trends, market estimations as well as size, competitive scenarios.

Aroma chemicals are substances used to incorporate unique scents. These chemicals are largely used owing to their persuading attributes including stability, volatility, polarity, and surface activity. Chemicals including terpenoids, benzenoids, and musk chemicals are used to impart an odor to perfumery products. These chemical substances are widely used in applications including fine fragrances, soaps & detergents, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and household products.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5045

Covid-19 Synopsis:

The COVID 19 crisis has led to economic recession and hampered the business operations of companies such as manufacturing, supply, and distribution globally which may negatively impact the U.S. aroma chemicals market growth.

Musk chemical segment is anticipated to witness gains over USD 105 million in 2020 and expected to garner USD 155 million by 2027. The rising adoption of synthetic chemicals in manufacturing practices of perfumes is likely to foster musk chemical production which represents ample growth opportunities for the U.S. aroma chemicals market growth . On the other hand, benzenoids product should grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2027 owing to its ability to offer high stability in cosmetics and personal care products.

Food & beverage applications should register over gains of over USD 235 million by 2027 on account of the rising use of fragrances in food & beverage products to enhance the user experience for customers. The rise in expenditure on food has been driving the food & beverage industry in the U.S. region which is anticipated to trigger the U.S. aroma chemicals market share. Moreover, the cosmetic & toiletries applications are likely to surpass USD 465 million by 2027 owing to increasing demand for fragrances for manufacturing of various products including skincare products and soaps.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5045

The U.S. aroma chemicals market players are adopting strategies to gain a competitive advantage over other competitors. In January 2021, Solvay launched Eugenol synthetic for fragrance application. Eugenol is a liquid aromatic chemical compound used in flavoring and perfumes. This launch is aimed at meeting the consumer flavor and fragrance demand which has high purity. The company strategically aimed at increasing the product portfolio by its innovation.

Leading market players:

U.S. aroma chemicals industry share is competitive and includes players such as BASF SE, Solvay, Symrise AG, SH Kelkar & Company Ltd, Vigon International Inc, Royal DSM, JNC Corporation.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level, and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.