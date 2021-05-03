New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067857/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion in 2020 to $5.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The endoscopy devices and equipment market consists of sales of endoscopy devices and equipment which are used to diagnose the diseases or examine the interiors of organs.



Companies in the endoscopy devices and equipment market are increasingly developing endoscopy robotic systems as they are more flexible, effective than the conventional endoscopy devices.These robotic endoscopy devices help in eliminating difficulties in therapeutic endoscopy, expanding endoscopy’s vision and reach, reducing labor intensity, improve communication, reach, vision, control, and the ability to perform an endoscopy.



These devices are used in gastrointestinal surgeries, urology/gynecology surgeries, ENT surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro/spinal surgeries, laparoscopy surgeries and arthroscopy surgical applications.In 2018, Medineering announced the use of its robotic solution-Medineering Robotic Endoscopy.



Furthermore, companies such as Johns Hopkins, Auris Health, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, and Intuitive Surgical, are investing and developing advanced endoscopy devices through flexible robotic endoscopy.



Rise in incidence and prevalence rates of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases is driving the endoscopy devices and equipment market.The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and crohn’s disease (CD) are supporting the endoscopy devices and equipment market.



The endoscopy devices are used in performing non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat life-threatening diseases.The Asian countries have the highest prevalence rates of gastrointestinal diseases such as cancer.



In 2018, according to World Cancer Research Fund, stomach cancer is the fourth commonly occurring cancer in men and the seventh commonly occurring cancer in women.Globally 1,033,701 new cases diagnosed as stomach cancer.



South Korea had the highest rate of stomach cancer in 2018, followed by Mongolia. In Korea, with every 39.6 persons per 100,000 suffering from cancer, Mangolia with 33.1 per 100,000 and Japan with 27.5 per 100,000 ranked as 1, 2, and 3 respectively. Due to the rising prevalence of GI diseases, developing countries are experiencing high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing the demand for endoscopy devices.



Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MRHA), a regulatory body for medical devices of the UK, is a regulatory body governing drug and device alerts, drug safety updates, blood regulation and safety, marketing authorizations and licensing guidance, medical devices regulation and safety and many other activities.According safety guidelines by MRHA, the medical device manufacturing companies in the industry recall their medical devices if any problem or defect is detected.



For instance, in February 2019, US Endoscopy Inc., an endoscopy device design and manufacturing company, voluntarily sent an urgent product recall notice to the end-users of Padlock Clip defect closure system in order to detect the problem with the device. This product was recalled as the company received a MRHA report indicating esophageal laceration during the patient procedure where Padlock Clip defect closure system was used. In order to reduce incidences associated with the endoscopy devices, with respect to MRHA safety concerns on medical devices, the company examined the implant and corrected it.



Regulatory changes are likely to increase costs related to new product development and service offerings to clients.These changes are related to customer data protection such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to equipment approval procedures and other regulatory changes.



For instance, according to a report by Ernst and Young (EY) in 2018, Fortune 500 companies are spending $7.8 billion to comply with GDPR regulations. The GDPR regulation is an EU law on data protection and privacy of individuals residing the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also regulates the export of personal data outside the EU and EEA areas. Additionally, the FDA is requesting more clinical data to support claims, therefore increasing the time to process 510(k) by over 55% over the last decade. The potential loss of revenue due to delay in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts strain on investments relating to new product development, thereby affecting the growth of the market.





