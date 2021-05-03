New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067856/?utm_source=GNW

41 billion in 2020 to $26.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The vision care devices and equipment market consists of sales of vision care devices and equipment which are used to treat eye vision problems. These devices include contact lenses and spectacles.



Technological advancement in vision care devices have totally transformed the eye care.Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovation in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions.



The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that blocks sun’s harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others. Major companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision have invested in adaptive lenses.



In the USA, eyeglass frames and prescription lenses are regulated by FDA.These are classified as class 1 medical devices.



These devices are exempt from filing a pre-market notification application, and FDA clearance before marketing a Class 1 device in the United States.Due to this prescription eyeglasses sold via the internet are still considered an FDA regulated product.



In European Union (EU) medical devices including contact lens are regulated by European Commission (EC).The EC works in close conjunction with each country (’Member State) respected Health Authorities to integrate the various national requirements into a single law that could be rolled out and applied across the EU.



The EU region is set to roll out new medical device regulations (MDR) in 2020, under which the contact lenses are included. These new regulations sheds light on the importance of prioritizing safety and efficacy prior to achieving marketing approval, and on transparency of device information. These new EU regulations will have an impact on contact lens approvals in Europe.



Rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of vision care devices and equipment market.Usage of laptops, mobiles, PCs and others electronic devices has increased in the day-to-day life, which is the major factor responsible for eye-related problems.



According to a survey by Deloitte, Americans collectively check their phones over 8 billion times per day. On an average, every person spends about five hours daily browsing the internet and using apps.



Lack of awareness among the people regarding the eye diseases include glaucoma, mascular degeneration, and others effects the market growth of the vision care devices and equipment market. According to a study in the USA, around one-thirds of survey respondents are not aware of glaucoma, more than half were unaware of mascular degeneration, and one-fourth of survey respondents were not aware of any eye conditions.



