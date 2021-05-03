Bionovate applies to list on NASDAQ

CHAM, Switzerland, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionovate Technologies Corp., traded on OTC Markets (OTCPK:BIIO), announced that it has submitted a formal application to list its common shares (“Shares”) on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange (“NASDAQ”). NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide and is home to many of the world’s best technology companies.



In connection with its application to list on NASDAQ, Bionovate will file a Form 20-F Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Acceptance for listing the Company’s shares is subject to approval based on several factors including satisfaction of minimum listing requirements for the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company intends to satisfy all the applicable listing requirements. With the listing Bionovate is entering an important phase into a fast growing medical device market worldwide.

About Bionovate Technologies Corp.

Bionovate Technologies Corp. focuses on investments and the marketing of patents and licenses which bring healthcare and lifestyle diagnostics to your smartphone. With strong emphasis on digital transformation, the company intends to build an ecosystem of medical devices and mobile applications to turn health care data into personal digital services with a great user experience on mobile devices. Innovations in this field are transforming some of the most promising, high-growth-opportunity segments in the medical device market worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Bionovate Technologies Corp.

Gewerbestr. 10

6330 Cham

Switzerland

Press contact:

Sandra Meyer

Tel: +41 581 01 02 02

Mail: press@bionovate.com