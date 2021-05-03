New York, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067851/?utm_source=GNW

The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2020 to $1.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The mobility aids and transportation equipment market consists of sales of mobility aids and transportation equipment and related services.Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another.



Mobility aids and transportation equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and stretchers. They can be manually operated or motorized.



The Australian Road Rules (ARRs) regulate the use of ’motorized wheelchairs’ on roads or road related areas such as footpaths.A motorized wheelchair, which is not able to travel faster than 10 km/h on level ground, is recognized under the ARRs as a pedestrian.



This means that users are subject to the general road rules applying to pedestrians. A motorized wheelchair that can travel faster than 10 km/h on level ground is treated as a vehicle, which means that the person using the device is treated as a driver, who is subject to all of the road rules applying to drivers of vehicles.



Japanese auto makers introduced a single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult.This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest.



It is equipped with a navigation system which will help to get from point A to B, a gyro sensor helps the car to remain stable on uneven surfaces, 2D and 3D laser sensors will be used to judge distance from items and stereo cameras will be used to detect obstacles in its path.The car is designed to maneuver easily through city streets, across pavements and footpaths.



Sensors and guidance systems will help the vehicle to navigate around bumps, potholes and pedestrians.



In August 2018, Magic mobility was acquired by sunrise medical.Sunrise medical is a world leader in the development, design, manufacture, and distribution of manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, scooters, and seating & positioning product.



It was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, USA.



Insurance companies have attempted to control the costs of health care by shifting more of the responsibility to the individual.In 2019, the out-of-pocket maximum of $7,900 for individuals and $15,800 for family health plans.



This involves the health insurance company can’t force you to give more than $7,900 if you’re an individual or $15,800 if you’re part of a family plan. In 2020, the out-of-pocket has increased maximum to $8,200 for individual plans and $16,400 for family plans.. Insurance companies are attempting to discourage overuse by making subscribers more price sensitive through high deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance (the portion of the health care bill for which the subscriber is responsible after the deductibles have been met).



A large number of aging population will give an impetus to the mobility aids & transportation equipment market.Elderly populations suffer from age-related diseases resulting in impaired mobility.



The risk from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is more in the geriatric population. According to WHO, the worldwide geriatric population will double by 2050 from 12% top 22%, propelling the mobility aids & transportation equipment market growth.



