Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

82 billion in 2020 to $3.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%.



The handheld surgical devices market consists of sales of handheld surgical devices and related services. Handheld surgical devices include forceps, scalpels, retractors and scissors.



Use of handheld devices and equipment in minimally invasive surgeries is increasing.The low cost of handheld instruments compared to robotic systems is the major factor for increasing use of these devices in most of the surgical settings.



Technical advancements in handheld surgical instruments are increasingly adopted by surgeons due to the improvement in the ease of use of these instruments.



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson through its subsidiary Ethicon Inc., acquired Auris Health, Inc. for approximately $3.4 billion in cash. Additional $2.5 billion will be paid on reaching certain predetermined milestones. Johnson & Johnson uses Auris Health’s robotic platform technology across multiple surgical specialties including lung cancer.



Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment market.The demand for aesthetic surgeries can be attributed to increase in percapita disposable income.



According to the American society of plastic surgeons, there are more than 17.7 million cosmetic surgical procedures are performed in the USA in 2018.



The competitive pricing among manufacturers will restrain the handheld surgical devices market. Increasing number of local manufacturers are offering handheld surgical instruments at lower prices compared to major global manufacturers, as a result companies are competing heavily on price and often need high sales volumes to be profitable.



Medical devices are classified as Class I, Class II, and Class III devices by FDA based on their risks and the regulatory controls necessary to provide a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.Hand-held surgical devices are nonpowered, hand-held, or hand-manipulated device such as scalpels, forceps, retractors, intended to be used in various general surgical procedures.



Hand-held surgical devices are categorized as Class I medical device.Class I devices generally have the lowest risk to the patient and/or user.



These devices are exempted from the premarket notification procedures 510(k).

