Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

76 billion in 2020 to $6.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma.Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye.



The market comprises of segments such as alpha agonists, beta blockers, prostaglandins, combined medication and other. The market does not include the sale of biologics used for the treatment of glaucoma.



To get an antiglaucoma drug approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), drug should have comparable intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering efficacy and benefit-to-hazard ration with respect to the benchmark drug. In 2018, Rhopressa (netarsudil) Ophthalmic Solution by Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., was approved by the US FDA considering its ability to lower IOP when compared to benchmarked drugs for glaucoma in the market.



In 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. acquired Quethera Ltd., a gene therapy company based in the UK. With this acquisition, Astellas has gained authority over Quethera’s ophthalmic gene therapy program which focuses on developing novel treatment for ocular diseases such as glaucoma.



Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders.For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health.



In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the market for anti-glaucoma drugs.



Anti-glaucoma drugs are facing the risk of patent expiration in the USA and Europe.For instance, travaprost and bimatoprost, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma, will lose its patent in 2021.



This will result in the launch of generic form of the drugs that are priced lower than branded drugs thereby reducing the overall market growth.



Companies in the antiglaucoma drugs market are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients.Most of the combinations therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations.



Alcon launched a combination drug, Simbrinza which is fixed combination of Brinzolamide and Brimonidine, to help patients in reducing the intake of multiple drugs for glaucoma.Rocklatan is a combination of a rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin analog.



Combigan is a combination of beta blocker and alpha agonist. Cosopt is a combination of beta blocker and carbonic anhydrase inhibitor.





