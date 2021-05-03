Descartes Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.



Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 2. Designated numbers are +1 888 465-5079 for North America and +1 416 216-4169 for international, using Passcode 5071 268#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until June 9, 2021, at the following address: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=A5606D17-EDFD-4F83-B3C8-9D7D184B1603&LangLocaleID=1033 using Passcode 50147761#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

