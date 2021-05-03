GameStop Expands Fulfillment Network with New Facility in York, Pennsylvania

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the expansion of its North American fulfillment network through its entry into a lease of a 700,000 square foot fulfillment center in York, Pennsylvania. This facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021 and will support ecommerce and fulfillment needs. The Company expects its fulfillment center in York, Pennsylvania will position it to grow product offerings and expedite shipping across the east coast.



About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop .

